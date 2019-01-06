Neil Young Posts Tribute to Late Ex-Wife Pegi Young

Last week, Pegi Young passed away at the age of 66 after a battle with cancer, and on Saturday (Jan. 5), Neil Young shared a post on the Neil Young Archives site paying tribute to his former wife.

The post, titled “Such A Woman: Pegi Young 1952-2019,” includes lyrics from Young’s song “Such A Woman,” inspired by Pegi, with lines like “our love will live until the end of all time.” You can read it in full at the bottom of this post.

Neil and Pegi Young were married for 36 years prior to their divorce in 2014, and they have two children, Ben and Amber. In 1986, they started the Bridge School non-profit to help children with severe physical and speech impairments.

The full post reads:

You are such a woman to me / And I love you / Our love will live / Until the end of all time No one else can kill me like you do / No one else can fill me like you do / And no, no one else can feel our pain Love is a healer / And I love you You are such a woman to me ny Thanks Pegi, for being such a wonderful mother to our children. You live inside of them and the many you have touched. 01-05-19

This article originally appeared on Billboard.