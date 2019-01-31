Video: Mitski – “A Pearl”

Mitksi has released a new music video for her song “A Pearl.” A collaboration with Spotify and Art Camp, the video was directed by Saad Moosajee and features hand-painted images as well as 3D animation. The impressionistic visuals are a perfect match for the music, capturing emotional trauma in gorgeous, prismatic colors.

“A Pearl” was featured on Mitksi’s most recent album, Be The Cowboy. Read our review of that album here, and see where Be The Cowboy placed on our list of the 51 best albums of 2018. The video for “A Pearl” marks Mitski’s fourth visual from the project, following videos for “Geyser,” “Nobody,” and “Washing Machine Heart.” She’s also gearing up for a U.S. tour this March. Check out the video for Mitski’s “A Pearl” below.