Missy Elliott, John Prine Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame

Missy Elliott and John Prine have both been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Their nominations were initially announced in November, and now the musicians have been officially induced into the organization. This year also saw the induction of Yusuf / Cat Stevens, Jack Tempchin, Tom T. Hall, producer Dallas Austin, and more. The induction ceremony takes place on June 13 at New York’s Marriott Marquis Hotel.

Other 2019 nominees include Mariah Carey, The Pretenders front woman Chrissie Hynde, and Beach Boys’ member Mike Love. In 2017, Jay-Z became the first rapper induced into the organization, followed by Jermaine Dupri last year. Missy Elliott is the first female rapper to both be nominated and inducted into the Hall of Fame. In 2018, she made a guest appearance on Ariana Grande’s Sweetener song “Borderline.” Find more details about her Songwriters Hall of Fame induction here.