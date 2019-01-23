Michael Jackson Bio-Musical Unveils Title, Chicago Premiere Date

The Michael Jackson Estate and Columbia Live Stage revealed Wednesday the title of their forthcoming bio-musical about the late King of Pop, along with its premiere date in Chicago.

The production is called Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough, named after Jackson’s 1979 classic, and will make its world premiere at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre with performances beginning Oct. 29. The musical is set to arrive on Broadway in 2020.

The show — directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon — will cover Jackson’s career milestones with an emphasis on his achievements throughout his 20s and 30s. Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough will feature Jackson’s catalog of hits and a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.

Chicago has recently hosted a string of Broadway musicals in their incubating stages — including Pretty Woman, The Cher Show and the incoming Tootsie, among others — before debuting in New York.

The news about Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough comes weeks after the Sundance Film Festival announced that this year’s lineup will include the Dan Reed-directed and -produced documentary Leaving Neverland, which tells the stories of two men who accused Jackson of molesting them as children during the height of the singer’s stardom.

Jackson’s estate later reacted to news of the doc in a statement, blasting the project as “yet another lurid production in an outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and cash in on Michael Jackson.”

This post originally appeared on The Hollywood Reporter.