Michael Jackson Estate Calls Leaving Neverland Documentary a “Tabloid Character Assassination”

Leaving Neverland, the new documentary shedding light on Michael Jackson’s alleged abuse of underage boys, premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival. The film itself left fans shocked about the nature of the longstanding allegations, with Rolling Stone’s David Fear claiming that “it’s hard not to feel that you’ve experienced post-traumatic stress disorder yourself” after leaving the screening. Now ahead of its HBO release, the Michael Jackson estate has released a statement denouncing the film, which they call a “tabloid character assassination,” as Rolling Stone points out.

“Leaving Neverland isn’t a documentary, it is the kind of tabloid character assassination Michael Jackson endured in life, and now in death,” the statement reads. “The film takes uncorroborated allegations that supposedly happened 20 years ago and treats them as fact.”

The statement calls Wade Robson and James Safechuck, the alleged sexual abuse victims whose accounts serve as the focus of the film, “admitted liars which were ultimately dismissed by a judge.” “They have provided no independent evidence and absolutely no proof in support of their accusations, which means the entire film hinges solely on the word of two perjurers,” the statement continues.

“We are extremely sympathetic to any legitimate victim of child abuse. The film, however, does those victims a disservice,” the estate says. “Now that Michael is no longer here to defend himself, Robson, Safechuck and their lawyers continue their efforts to achieve notoriety and a payday by smearing him with the same allegations a jury found him innocent of when he was alive.”

