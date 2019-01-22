Metro Boomin, fresh off lending his drum programming skills to James Blake’s latest LP, has released a new video for the 21 Savage-featuring “10 Freaky Girls” from his own solo debut Not All Heroes Wear Capes. Director Zac Facts matches the Atlanta producer’s brooding beat and Savage’s austere flow with a minimalist visual that presents the artists in extreme low light accompanied by dancing and lounging women, of which there may be around 10. The clip closes with 21 donning pajamas to share his anecdote about running into a guy he once robbed who was happy to see him, relayed to the video’s cast like a bedtime story.

“10 Freaky Girls” is the first song from Metro’s album to receive a video. In a just world, a visual for the track featuring 21 Savage’s whispers will follow. The beatsmith appeared alongside Travis Scott on “Mile High” and Moses Sumney on “Tell Them” from James Blake’s new album Assume Form released on Friday. Savage released his chart-topping album I Am > I Was last month, sparking a minor controversy involving Lebron James and a lyric referencing “Jewish money” that everyone already forgot.

Watch Metro Boomin’s new video for “10 Freaky Girls” below.