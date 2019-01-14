Meek Mill to Perform on Saturday Night Live

Meek Mill continues to be in-demand since being released from prison last April. The rapper will perform on Saturday Night Live for the first time on January 26.

Mill is coming off the success of his recently released album Championships and is preparing for his 18-city “Motivation Tour” which is scheduled to launch in February. He’s also used his recent publicity tour of various media outlets to advocate for criminal justice reform and the unjust structural mechanics of the probation system. The SNL announcement can be found below.