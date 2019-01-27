meek-mill-performs-three-songs-on-snl-watch

Meek Mill was the musical guest on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, where he performed the songs “Going Bad,” “Uptown Vibes,” and “Championships” from his recent Championships LP. Moving straight from “Going Bad” into “Uptown Vibes,” Meek brought out Fabolous to perform his guest feature live. Drake, who’s featured on the album version of “Going Bad,” wasn’t in attendance, with a DJ cuing a recording of his verse for the performance.

Last month, Meek made another TV appearance on The Daily Show, where he sat down with Trevor Noah to discuss prison reform. His latest album Championships was released in November, followed by announcement of an 18-date “Motivation Tour” across the US this year. He also released a video for the Championships single “Trauma.” Watch his Saturday Night Live performance below.