Mariah Carey claims her former assistant Lianna Shakhnazarian attempted to blackmail her with “intimate videos” in a new lawsuit filed today against the ex-employee, according to legal documents reviewed by multiple entertainment outlets.

People reports that the lawsuit states Shakhnazarian worked for Carey as an executive assistant from March 2015 to November 2017. Carey claims Shakhnazarian secretly filmed her “personal activities,” showed those videos to friends and co-workers, and threatened to “go public” with the clips unless Carey paid her $8 million. The singer is suing for breach of contract, extortion, and invasion of privacy. She seeks $3 million in damages.

“This new year welcomes Mariah’s continued efforts to clean the trash from her life,” a representative for Carey told People in a statement. “An executive assistant employed in 2015 to help with business and personal matters, turned out to be a grifter and extortionist.” The statement also mentions Carey’s upcoming North American tour.

The lawsuit comes one week after Carey settled a suit filed against her by former manager Stella Stolper, who accused the singer of sexual harassment. Carey released her latest album Caution in November.