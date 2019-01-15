Mac DeMarco has announced North American tour dates for 2019. The run of shows include two-night stints in Seattle and San Francisco, and headlining shows in Brooklyn and at Red Rocks. DeMarco concurrently announced that he will be putting out a new album this year on his recently created record label (aptly entitled Mac’s Record Label). No further details about the record have yet been provided.

DeMarco released Old Dog Demos, a collection of demos, B-sides, and outtakes from his 2017 album This Old Dog in September of last year. He released a cover of “The Christmas Song” with Kirin J. Callinan this holiday season. See DeMarco’s full list of upcoming shows with the new dates bolded, below.

Sat. April 13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Sat. April 20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

Tue. May 7 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery – Outdoor Amphitheater Stage

Fri. May 10 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Sat. May 11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

Sun. May 12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

Wed. May 15 – Blue Lake, CA @ Blue Lake Casino

Thu. May 16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Sat. May 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Mon. May 20 – Big Sur, CA @ The Henry Miller Library

Tue. May 21 – Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Resort

Wed. May 22 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Expo Center at Madonna Inn

Thu. May 30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Sat. June 1 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

Sun. June 2 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

Sun. June 16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

Sun. June 30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

Fri. July 12 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

Tue. Aug. 6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell

Fri. Sept. 20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Sat. Sept. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall (Outdoors)

Sun. Sept. 22 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

Tue. Sept. 24 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

Thu. Sept. 26 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Fri. Sept. 27 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

Sat. Sept. 28 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Tue. Oct. 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Wed. Oct. 2 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Sun. Oct. 6 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre