Danish Group Lukas Graham Remove XXXTentacion Cover From Spotify

Danish pop group Lukas Graham have removed from Spotify a cover of the late XXXTentacion’s song “SAD!” five days after the cover’s release. Frontman Lukas Forchhammer attributed the decision to his apparently newfound knowledge of XXXTentacion’s alleged abuse.

“I had no knowledge of his violent history,” Forchhammer wrote on Instagram. “I’m very sorry for the pain I’ve caused. Again, I’m very sorry.” At the time this post was published, the cover, which was recorded in November at a Spotify studio in Sweden, still appeared on the platform but was not playable.

The move comes in the wake of several stars pulling R. Kelly collaborations from streaming services in response to renewed attention on the singer’s alleged sexual abuse as detailed in Lifetime’s documentary Surviving R. Kelly. Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, and Chance the Rapper have all removed songs featuring Kelly.

XXXTentacion faced charges of falsely imprisoning and assaulting an ex-girlfriend when he was fatally shot last year. The rapper reportedly admitted “fucking her up” before his death. Empire released XXXTentacion’s posthumous album Skins in December and a compilation featuring several more of his songs last week.

Lukas Graham are best known for the terrible single “7 Years.” Read Forchhammer’s post below.