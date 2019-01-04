Singer and rapper Lizzo has released a streak of feel-good feeling-yourself singles past two years: “Water Me,” “Truth Hurts,” “Fitness,” and the great “Boys.” She’s kicking off 2019 with “Juice,” a graduate of the 24K Magic school of reworked classic funk-pop that’s packed with delightfully outrageous, very Lizzo lines like, “I be drippin’ so much sauce / Gotta been lookin’ like Ragu.”

The accompanying video finds Lizzo sporting retro-glam looks as she pays homage to iconic television formats including the VHS workout tape, the infomercial, and the network variety talk show. It’s directed by Quinn Wilson, who also helmed videos for “Fitness” and “Water Me.”

Lizzo’s most recent multi-song project was 2016’s Coconut Oil EP. Yesterday’s 2019 Coachella lineup revealed her as one of this year’s festival performers, however, so there’s a better-than-average chance we’ll hear some more new music this year. Check out “Juice” below.