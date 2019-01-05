Racist Lines Removed From Lil Pump Song After Backlash and Apology

Over the holidays, Lil Pump posted a video apologizing for the lyrics of his then-unreleased song “Butterfly Doors.” In a brief teaser clip posted on Twitter, the song originally contained lyrics some believed to be racist, which led to widespread backlash on social media prompting his apology.

Now with its official release, the song has been edited to remove the allegedly racist language included in the original teaser. In a new music video for the single, which depicts Pump surrounded by expensive cars, the track merely goes silent during what was once a reference to Chinese basketball player Yao Ming. The official version no longer contains the “ching chong” ad-lib included in the teaser as well.

In his Christmas Eve apology, Pump said that “it was not my intentions to hurt nobody or do none of that.” “I got Asian homies, you know. I fuck with everybody and I got nothing against nobody,” he later added. “It’s all love.”

The original teaser was criticized by celebrities like Crazy Rich Asians actress Awkwafina, who said the clip contained a “racist epithet.” Chinese rapper Lil Yijie later responded with a diss track. Check out the new official version of the song, as well as its music video, below.