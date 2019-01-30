News \
Lil Baby Announces U.S. Tour
Atlanta rapper Lil Baby has announced a major U.S. tour alongside other rising rap artists, including City Girls and Blueface. The “New Generation Tour” kicks off on March 13 in Houston, with stops in Las Vegas, Chicago, Boston, and New York City, before ultimately closing things out in his hometown on April 20.
The new tour will featuring performances from the aforementioned City Girls and Blueface, along with rappers Jordan Hollywood, Marlo, Rylo Rodriguez, and 42Dugg. Lil Baby’s breakout hit collaboration with Gunna “Drip Too Hard” recently broke the top 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, and his latest project Street Gossip has become his highest-charting tape.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday, February 1. Check out the full tour schedule below.
THE NEW GENERATION TOUR DATES:
March 13th – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center
March 14th – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
March 18th – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
March 19th – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
March 22nd – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
March 23rd – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair
March 25th – Denver, CO – The Fillmore Auditorium
March 27th – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
March 28th – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theater
March 29th – Minneapolis, MN – Myth Live
March 30th – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
April 1st – Chicago, IL – Riviera
April 2nd – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
April 3rd – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
April 4th – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room
April 5th – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
April 8th – New York, NY – Terminal 5
April 9th – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
April 10th – Boston, MA – House of Blues
April 13th – Providence, RI – The Strand
April 14th – Wallingford, CT – Oakdale Theater
April 17th – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
April 18th – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
April 19th – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
April 20th – Atlanta, GA – The Coca Cola Roxy