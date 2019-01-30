Lil Baby Announces U.S. Tour

Atlanta rapper Lil Baby has announced a major U.S. tour alongside other rising rap artists, including City Girls and Blueface. The “New Generation Tour” kicks off on March 13 in Houston, with stops in Las Vegas, Chicago, Boston, and New York City, before ultimately closing things out in his hometown on April 20.

The new tour will featuring performances from the aforementioned City Girls and Blueface, along with rappers Jordan Hollywood, Marlo, Rylo Rodriguez, and 42Dugg. Lil Baby’s breakout hit collaboration with Gunna “Drip Too Hard” recently broke the top 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, and his latest project Street Gossip has become his highest-charting tape.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday, February 1. Check out the full tour schedule below.

THE NEW GENERATION TOUR DATES:

March 13th – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

March 14th – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

March 18th – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

March 19th – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

March 22nd – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

March 23rd – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair

March 25th – Denver, CO – The Fillmore Auditorium

March 27th – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

March 28th – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theater

March 29th – Minneapolis, MN – Myth Live

March 30th – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

April 1st – Chicago, IL – Riviera

April 2nd – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

April 3rd – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

April 4th – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

April 5th – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

April 8th – New York, NY – Terminal 5

April 9th – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

April 10th – Boston, MA – House of Blues

April 13th – Providence, RI – The Strand

April 14th – Wallingford, CT – Oakdale Theater

April 17th – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

April 18th – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

April 19th – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

April 20th – Atlanta, GA – The Coca Cola Roxy