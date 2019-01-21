Lady Gaga Slams Mike Pence: “You Are the Worst Representation of What It Means to Be a Christian”

Lady Gaga is currently in the midst of her 36-date residency at the MGM Park Theatre in Las Vegas, and during her set Saturday night, the Star Is Born musician had some choice words for Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, who she called “the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian.”

Last week, Karen Pence announced that she would be teaching at a Christian school that barred LGBTQ students and employees. The move, which aligns with the stance of her husband and much of the Trump administration on LGBTQ rights, was later vocally supported by her husband amid backlash, who later responded, “To see major news organizations attacking Christian education is deeply offensive to us.”

During her performance of the Joanne song “Million Reasons” Saturday night, Gaga spoke out against the Pence’s homophobic views. “And to Mike Pence, whose thinks it’s acceptable that his wife work at a school that bans LGBTQ [people], you are wrong,” she said. “You say we should not discriminate against Christianity. You are the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian.”

“I am a Christian woman, and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice and everybody is welcome,” she continued. “So you can take all that disgrace Mr. Pence and you can look yourself in the mirror and you’ll find it right there.”

Gaga also mentioned the government shutdown and Donald Trump’s failure to maintain a functioning government. “And if the fucking president of the United States could please put our government back in business…,” she said. “There are people who live paycheck to paycheck and need their money.”

Watch a clip of her remarks below.