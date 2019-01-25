King Princess – “I Know” (Feat. Fiona Apple)

Roughly seven years since the release of her last album The Idler Wheel…, Fiona Apple is back on a new collaboration with King Princess. Titled “I Know,” the track was originally released as part of Apple’s 1999 album When The Pawn…, now re-recorded as a collaboration. The song starts with a heavy, low-end synth pad as Apple sings with a typical bluesy melancholy. Flecks of mellotron harmonies enter the mix as King Princess comes in swinging on the second verse.

In April, Fiona Apple released the single “I Can’t Wait To Meet You” for the Carnegie Hall Lullaby Project’s Hopes and Dreams compilation, which pairs pregnant women and new mothers in hospitals, homeless shelters, schools, and prisons with professional musicians to record their music. King Princess’ debut Make My Bed EP dropped in 2018. Later that year, she released the standout single “Pussy Is God.” Hear “I Know” below.