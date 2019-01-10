Openly Gay Latin Trap Artist Kevin Fret Shot and Killed at 24

Kevin Fret, known by many as the first openly gay Latin trap artist, was shot and killed in Santurce, San Juan, Puerto Rico, Billboard has confirmed. He was 24 years old.

El Nuevo Dia reports Fret was shot on his motorcycle around 5:30 a.m. local time and later died at the Medical Center of Río Piedras.

In an official press statement, Fret’s manager, Eduardo Rodriguez states: “Kevin was an artistic soul, a big-hearted dreamer. His passion was music, and still had a lot to do. This violence must stop. There are no words that describe the feeling we have and the pain that causes us to know that a person with so many dreams has to go. We must all unite in these difficult times, and ask for much peace for our beloved Puerto Rico.”

The Puerto Rican artist first stepped into the spotlight in April 2018 with his single “Soy Asi,” a powerful trap tune that highlighted his fierce personality.

In a previous interview with Rapetón, Fret, who also auditioned for the first season of La Banda, said his objective as a gay Latin trap artist was to mark the difference in the game and open the doors to other emerging artists in the LGBTQ community.

This post originally appeared on Billboard.