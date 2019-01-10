Kehlani and Ty Dolla $ign have teamed up for a new single, “Nights Like This,” which premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show today. The track also received a science fiction-inspired video, starring Kehlani as an engineer at work on an exceptionally lifelike android. Ty, playing the unsuspecting lab assistant, doesn’t seem to realize the full truth until after dark.

“Nights Like This” is currently a one-off, though it seems Kehlani has a couple of projects in the works. Speaking to Lowe on Beats 1, she suggested to that the song could appear on a mixtape forecasted for a February release. The promised tape foreshadows a new album Kehlani says she began working on this past September or October, “a real story” inspired by her parents and her own experience of becoming a mother. She also discussed the upcoming birth of her daughter, calling herself “low-key a mom blogger” and saying she’s excited to experience the “extreme pain, but also extreme beauty” of birth.

Kehlani’s most recent full-length, SweetSexySavage, was released in January 2017; in the months since, she’s dropped off a series of singles (“Again,” “Already Won,” “Honey”) and collaborated with Cardi B on her Invasion of Privacy song “Ring.”

Hear Kehlani’s interview with Zane Lowe and watch the new video for “Nights Like This” below.

