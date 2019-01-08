Kate Bush Says She Is Not a Tory, Clarifies Theresa May Praise From 2016

The famously private Kate Bush made a rare public statement on Tuesday to clarify comments she made about UK Prime Minister Theresa May all the way back in 2016 during an interview with Maclean’s.

“We have a female prime minister here in the UK. I actually really like her and think she’s wonderful. I think it’s the best thing that’s happened to us in a long time,” Bush told Maclean’s in 2016. “She’s a very intelligent woman but I don’t see much to fear. I will say it is great to have a woman in charge of the country. She’s very sensible and I think that’s a good thing at this point in time.”

The remarks were widely interpreted as an endorsement of Brexit and the conservative wing of British politics, which Bush now refutes. In a statement posted to Bush’s website titled “Clarification,” she said her quote was taken “out of context” and expressed disappointment that her presumed support of Brexit overshadowed the live album she was promoting and has dogged her since.

“I was very disappointed that the use of a quote out of context was timed with the release of the live album and it seemed as if the focus went onto the quote rather than the work,” Bush wrote. “It was deeply frustrating.”

Bush explained that since the quote “keeps being used” she should “present my side of the story.” She added that her comments were “not meant to be political but rather was in the defence of women in power.” She added: “Again with no response from me to the latest resurfacing of this article, it could make it seem like I am a tory supporter which I want to make clear I am not.”

Bush wrote that she “won’t be commenting further on this,” but felt the need to put the issue to bed “once and for all.” You can read her entire statement below: