Karen O – “Anti-Lullaby”

Karen O has released a new single recorded for the upcoming Amazon Prime Original series Hanna. The song, entitled “Anti-Lullaby,” is a quiet acoustic track with an ominous tone. It appears in a trailer for the series released Friday that depicts the stealing of the titular newborn baby from its hospital crib.

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman is preparing to release an album with Danger Mouse; the duo shared the project’s nine-minute lead single “Lux Prima” in November. The project’s release date has not been announced, but it will be Karen O’s first LP since her 2014 debut solo album Crush Songs. She also features on Parquet Courts and Daniele Luppi’s song “Talisa,” from their 2017 collaborative album MILANO, which received a new video last week.

Hanna is an adaptation of Joe Wright’s 2011 film by the same name and stars Saoirse Ronan and Cate Blanchett. The series is set for release in March. Listen to “Anti-Lullaby” and watch the trailer in which it appears below.