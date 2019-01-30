On February 15, 2016, one day after the initial release of The Life of Pablo, Kanye West tweeted that his “album will never never never be on Apple. And it will never be for sale… You can only get it on Tidal.” The total number of TIDAL subscribers reportedly doubled in the following weeks.

When The Life of Pablo eventually ended up on Spotify and Apple Music, a group of disgruntled fans sued Kanye and TIDAL for fraud, claiming that Kanye’s tweet was nothing but a “deceptive marketing ploy” that “fraudulently [induced] millions of American consumers into paying for Tidal’s rescue.” Last June, a U.S. District Court judge ruled that, despite TIDAL’s motion to dismiss the suit, the case would move forward.

Now, The Blast reports that lead plaintiff Justin Baker-Rhett has reportedly filed documents to dismiss that class-action suit. In a statement, Baker-Rhett said that he and Kanye “hereby stipulate and agree to the dismissal of Plaintiff’s individual claims with prejudice and the putative class’s claims without prejudice, with each party to bear its own attorney fees and costs.” It’s unclear if a monetary settlement was reached, thought the Blast notes that “these things don’t usually get settled without some cash.”