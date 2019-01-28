John Mayer has shared dates for a massive U.S. summer tour, beginning in Albany and ending with two nights at The Forum in Inglewood, CA. Mayer has scheduled stops in most major cities, including two nights in New York at Madison Square Garden.

Prior to his solo tour, Mayer has a string of live dates throughout June and July with Grateful Dead alums Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, and Mickey Hart as Dead & Company. Find the full list of dates for Mayer’s solo tour below; tickets go on sale to the public on February 1 via Mayer’s website.

John Mayer Solo Tour:

7/19 Albany, NY – Times Union Center

7/20 Providence, RI – Dunkin’ Donuts Center

7/22 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

7/23 Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena

7/25 & 7/26 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

7/28 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

7/30 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

8/2 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

8/3 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

8/5 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

8/6 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

8/8 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

8/9 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

8/11 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

8/12 Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

8/14 Chicago, IL – United Center

8/31 Snowmass Village, CO – Snowmass Mountain 9/2 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

9/3 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

9/5 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

9/7 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

9/8 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

9/10 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

9/1 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

9/13 & 9/14 Inglewood, CA – The Forum