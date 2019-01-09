Jeff Tweedy Adds Dates to Solo Tour

Last week, Jeff Tweedy kicked off a tour in support of his recent solo album, WARM, with a four-night run of shows in L.A. Now, as Tweedy prepares to tackle the remainder of his (already lengthy) spring tour, he’s announced even more additional dates. Additions include new stops in Chattanooga, DC, and New York, which Tweedy had passed over in his initial tour announcement.

In addition to releasing WARM at the end of last year, Tweedy put out a memoir, entitled Let’s Go (So We Can Get back). He’ll also be touring with Wilco in June, ahead of the band’s Solid Sound Festival in Massachusetts on June 30. Find Tweedy’s expanded list of solo tour dates below, with the new shows in bold.

Jeff Tweedy Solo Tour Dates:

1/3 Los Angeles, CA – Largo at the Coronet Theatre

1/4 Los Angeles, CA – Largo at the Coronet Theatre

1/6 Los Angeles, CA – Largo at the Coronet Theatre

1/7 Los Angeles, CA – Largo at the Coronet Theatre

2/27 Iowa City, IA – Englert Theatre *

2/28 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant *

3/1 Oklahoma City, OK – The Auditorium *

3/3 Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre *

3/4 Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre *

3/7 Germantown, TN – Germantown Performing Arts Center *

3/8 Birmingham, AL – Lyric Theatre *

3/9 Macon, GA – Hargray Capitol Theatre *

3/11 Ponte Vedra, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall !

3/12 Tallahassee, FL – The Moon !

3/14 Tampa, FL – Tampa Theatre !

3/15 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – The Parker Playhouse !

3/17 Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live Theatre !

3/19 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel !

3/20 Nashville, TN – James K. Polk Theater !

3/21 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room, Old National Centre !

3/31 Columbus, OH – Davidson Theatre *

4/1 Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater *

4/3 Toronto, ON – The Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

4/4 Pittsburgh, PA – Carnegie Lecture Hall of Oakland *

4/6 Boston, MA – Berklee Performance Center *

4/8 New York, NY – The Town Hall !

4/9 New York, NY – The Town Hall !

4/10 Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre !

4/12 Savannah, GA – Lucas Theatre for the Arts

4/13 Decatur, GA – Amplify Decatur/Decatur Square

4/14 Chattanooga, TN – Walker Theatre !

4/16 Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall !

4/17 Cincinnati, OH – Cincinnati Music Hall Ballroom !

4/18 Champaign, IL – Virginia Theatre !

* with Buck Meek

! with James Elkington