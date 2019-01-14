Washington D.C. post-hardcore outfit Jawbox are hitting the road this June after splitting up in 1997 and performing a one-off reunion gig in on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in 2009. Jawbox, along with Shudder to Think, were two Dischord label mates who made the jump from the small indie to major labels during the great post-Nirvana alternative music feeding frenzy of the early ’90s. Their Atlantic Records debut, 1994’s For Your Own Special Sweetheart, scored a modest MTV hit with the video for “Savory,” but the band never quite broke through to mainstream success, despite leaving behind a solid discography and touring extensively.

“If we’re gonna do it, we should do it when we’re still physically capable of doing it justice, of the endurance and physical commitment that it takes to play the kind of music we played in Jawbox,” frontman J. Robbins told Rolling Stone about the decision to start playing shows again. “If we’re gonna do it, let’s just fuckin’ do it.”

Jawbox kicks off their tour on June 14 in Cambridge, Massachusetts and wraps up in Chicago on July 27. Tour dates are listed below.

6.14 – Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair

6.21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

6.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

6.28 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

7.9 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market

7.10 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

7.12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

7.13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

7.19 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

7.20 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

7.26 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

7.27 – Chicago, IL @ Metro