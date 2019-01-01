News \
Watch Japanese Breakfast Cover Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Run Away With Me”
Japanese Breakfast played a special New Year’s Eve set in their hometown of Philadelphia last night with openers Gabby’s World, as Stereogum points out. To close out the night, Michelle Zauner and co. invited the opening band to join them in covering “Run Away With Me,” the first song on Carly Rae Jepsen’s infamous 2015 album E•MO•TION. With help from Cult Objects saxophonist Carolyn Haynes, Zauner performed the song karaoke-style, dancing around on stage and encouraging the crowd to sing as the performance turned into a giant singalong. Elsewhere in their set, the band covered Nada Surf’s 90s alt-rock hit “Popular,” as well as Tears For Fears’ 1985 single “Head Over Heels,” with Gabby’s World songwriter Gabrielle Smith on vocals.
Japanese Breakfast’s latest album Soft Sounds From Another Planet was released in 2017, featuring singles “Boyish,” “Machinist,” and “Road Head.” The band later released a high school dance-themed video for the album track “Boyish,” as well as an online video game called Japanese BreakQuest which builds on the sci-fi plot of their “Machinist” video. Revisit our interview with Zauner here and watch fan-shot footage of the band’s NYE covers below.