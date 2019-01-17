James Blake – “Mile High” (ft. Travis Scott & Metro Boomin)

James Blake has released a new track from his forthcoming new album Assume Form. “Mile High” sees the singer teaming up with Travis Scott and producer Metro Boomin for a quieter, dispassionate version of, well, most Travis Scott music. The song has some charms, though it’s little more than a half-formed trap record. If nothing else, it is a pretty good nighttime record.

Blake recently posted a new snippet of music to his website from the new album. Blake also previewed a new collaboration with André 3000 last month, which hinted at the rapper’s since-confirmed appearance on the record. Assume Form is Blake’s first album since 2016’s The Colour in Anything and will feature the previously released single “Don’t Miss It.” It will also feature guest appearances from Rosalía and Moses Sumney, the album will be available this Friday, January 18, via Republic Records. Blake will embark on a North American tour in mid-February. His single from last year “If the Car Besides You Moves Ahead” made Spin’s 101 Best Songs of 2018 list. Listen to “Mile High” below.