Listen to New James Blake Snippet on Assume Form Website

James Blake appears to have released a snippet of new music from his rumored next album Assume Form. The droning metallic loop appears on the website assumeform.com with a copyright credit for Blake’s imprint 1-800 Dinosaur. Domain registration information reveals the website was created on December 17.

A since-deleted listing for Blake’s new album appeared this week on Amazon’s French domain and featured a January 25 release date via Polydor. A Reddit user claimed Travis Scott, Rosalía, Metro Boomin, Moses Sumney, and André 3000 appeared on a tracklist included on an earlier version of the web page that Spin did not review. Blake previewed an unreleased collaboration with André 3000 during a DJ set in December. Assume Form would be Blake’s first album since 2016’s The Colour in Anything. His single “If the Car Besides You Moves Ahead” made Spin’s 101 Best Songs of 2018 list.

Blake begins a 17-date North American tour on February 18 in Atlanta; the tour wraps March 16 in Los Angeles. View the full schedule here. Spin has contacted the singer’s camp for comment on the various rumored album details and will update this post if they respond.

Listen to the snippet here.