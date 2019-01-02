21 Savage’s most recent album I Am > I Was has only been out for only a few weeks, but in that time it has managed to generate two controversies over its lyrics. One saw 21 Savage (and Lebron James) coming under fire for Savage’s Jewish-stereotype laden rhymes on the album track “ASMR,” and the other involved J. Cole’s expression of support for the incarcerated rapper 6ix9ine. “Pray for Tekashi, they want him to rot/I picture him inside the cell on a cot/Reflectin’ on how he made it to the top/Wonderin’ if it was worth it or not,” Cole rapped on “A Lot,” the album’s opener.

Now comes news that J. Cole’s verse on the 21 Savage album has been left off entirely on the physical version of the album. Genius first reported on rumors that the verse was missing from CD copies while one of 21 Savage’s managers, Kei Henderson, essentially confirmed on Twitter that the feature had been replaced with a bonus Savage verse instead. I Am > I Was debuted at #1 on the Hot 100 charts, it is the rapper’s first #1 record.