Interpol Announce New Tour Dates, Release “Fine Mess”

Interpol are kicking off a North American leg of their tour this week, and they’ve added new dates, again. After concluding a North American run on February 16 at Madison Square Garden, Interpol will head down to South America before returning to the U.S. and the U.K. in May for some newly announced shows. The band have a pretty full slate of live shows as they are scheduled to be on the road until well into July.

In addition to the extended tour, Interpol dropped a new song, “Fine Mess,” on Wednesday. “Fine Mess” follows the release of the menswear enthusiasts’ sixth album Marauder, which dropped last August. Check out Spin’s interview with the band here. Listen to “Fine Mess” and check out the revised tour dates below.

Interpol tour dates:

1/31 Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver, BC *

2/1 Keller Auditorium, Portland, OR *

2/2 The Moore Theatre, Seattle, WA (sold out) *

2/5 Palace Theatre, St Paul, MN *

2/7 Chicago Theatre, Chicago, IL *

2/8 Pabst Theater, Milwaukee, WI (sold out) *

2/9 The Pageant, St Louis, MO *

2/11 Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN *

2/12 40 Watt Club, Athens, GA (sold out) *

2/14 The Ritz, Raleigh, NC *

2/15 The Anthem, Washington, DC *

2/16 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY # ^

3/28 Teatro Vorterix, Buenos Aires, Argentina

3/29 Lollapalooza, Buenos Aires, Argentina

3/30 Lollapalooza, Santiago, Chile

4/2 Asuncionico, Asuncion, Paraguay

4/5 Estereo Picnic, Bogotá, Colombia

4/7 Lollapalooza, Sao Paulo, Brazil

4/9 Domos Art, Lima, Peru

5/1 Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison CO # *

5/2 Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland, Kansas City, MO %

5/4 Shaky Knees Festival, Atlanta, GA

5/5 North Charleston PAC, Charleston, SC

5/7 Florida Theatre, Jacksonville, FL

5/8 Mahaffey Theater, St Petersburg, FL

5/10 Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theatre, Miami, FL

5/11 Hard Rock Live, Orlando, FL

5/25 All Points East Festival, London, UK

5/30 Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain

6/1 Heartland Festival, Kværndrup, Denmark

6/2 Best Kept Secret, Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

5/4 Palladium, Cologne, Germany

6/5 Schlachthof, Wiesbaden, Germany

6/7 NOS Primavera Sound Festival, Porto, Portugal

6/10 Adrenaline Stadium, Moscow, Russia

6/12 Green Theatre, Kiev, Ukraine

6/21 Southside Festival, Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany

6/23 Hurricane Festival, Scheeßel, Germany

6/25 O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

6/26 Brighton Dome, Brighton, UK

6/30 Garorock, Marmande, France

7/2 L’Olympia, Paris, France

7/4 Les Eurockeennes De Belfort, Belfort, France

7/7 Beauregard Festival, Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France

* with Sunflower Bean

# with Car Seat Headrest

^ with Snail Mail

% with Foals