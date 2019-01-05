Watch Hop Along Play Three Songs on CBS This Morning

Philly indie favorites Hop Along stopped by CBS This Morning to perform a few songs from their latest album Bark Your Head Off, Dog. The four-piece band played three songs: “How Simple,” “Prior Things,” and “Somewhere a Judge” as part of the show’s ongoing Saturday Sessions segment, as Stereogum points out.

Hop Along’s latest album Bark Your Head Off, Dog was released in April. With it, the band included three previously-released singles: “Not Abel,” “Prior Things,” and “How Simple,” which later received its own music video. The four-piece recently performed a cover of Daniel Johnston’s classic “True Love Will Find You In The End” at a pair of shows in Boston and Ashbury Park. Painted Shut, the band’s 2015 album, was included on our list of the 30 best emo revival albums. Watch their CBS This Morning performance below.