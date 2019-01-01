Hop Along performed their last two shows of 2018 at the Paradise Rock Club in Boston and Asbury Lanes in Ashbury Park, New Jersey. During the encores of both sets, the band covered Daniel Johnston’s infamous song “True Love Will Find You In The End.” In true Hop Along fashion, the band transformed the sparse acoustics of the original into a racing, high-energy affair, with vocalist Frances Quinlan leaning into the song’s melodic verses.

Hop Along’s latest album Bark Your Head Off, Dog was released in April, featuring singles “Not Abel,” “Prior Things,” and “How Simple,” which later received its own music video. The band’s sophomore album Painted Shut was featured on our list of the best emo revival albums. Watch the band’s Daniel Johnston cover below.