Oakland metal band High On Fire have cancelled their “Electric Messiah” tour due to frontman Matt Pike’s medical problems. The band was scheduled to perform 18 North American shows over the next month. In a press release, Pike attributed the cancelation to complications from diabetes that put him at risk of losing a portion of his foot.

“The timing and repeating nature of this is my nightmare and almost impossible,” Pike wrote in part. “Nevertheless, to save yet another toe, my big one, I have been grounded by circumstances out of my control. I will have more of a medical report to come but right now I’m at great risk of losing it, and/or a bigger portion of my foot due to Diabetes.”

The same medical problem forced High On Fire to pull out of last fall’s “Speed of the Wizard” tour with Municipal Waste, Toxic Holocaust, and Haunt. At the time, the band explained that Pike was forced to amputate a portion of another one of his toes. High On Fire released their latest album Electric Messiah in October.

Read Pike’s full statement below.