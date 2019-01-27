halsey-to-host-snl-in-february

Halsey will both host and perform as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live next month. Announced during last night’s episode of the show, which also featured a performance from Meek Mill, the night marks Halsey’s second appearance on the show following her SNL performance last January. “HOSTING & PERFORMING on @nbcsnl,” she wrote last night on Twitter. “ITS SATURDAY FUCKING NIGHT BABY.” Past performers serving as both host and musical guest include Justin Bieber, Donald Glover, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Drake, and Lady Gaga.

Halsey’s sophomore album hopeless fountain kingdom was released in 2017. In October, she released the video for her song “Without Me,” which notably features a G-Eazy doppelgänger amid their romantic fallout. She also made an appearance as herself in the recent Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper film A Star Is Born. The film was recently nominated for eight Oscar awards including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Cinematography. Halsey will appear on the February 9 episode of SNL. Check out a teaser for the episode below.