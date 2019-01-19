Grimes – “We Appreciate Power” (BloodPop Remix)

Songwriter and producer BloodPop has released a new remix of Grimes’ latest single “We Appreciate Power.” Following its initial release in November, the track got an official nightcore remix earlier this month, and now Grimes has reunited with BloodPop for another iteration of the single. The remix trades the song’s original heavy-metal guitars for looped arpeggios and atmospheric synth pads, building to a colossal beat drop around the 2:05 mark.

The song isn’t the first collaboration between the two artists. In 2012, Grimes made a guest appearance on the BloodPop (then Blood Diamonds) single “Phone Sex,” with the producer later collaborating on the EDM-twinged Grimes single “Go” in 2014. Since then, BloodPop has produced tracks for Hana, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Haim, and more. Most recently, BloodPop appeared on a special Christmas song called “Friend Like You” with Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig and iLoveMakonnen for Koenig’s Netflix animated series Neo Yokio. He also made a guest appearance on the John Legend single “A Good Night” and remixed Taylor Swift’s Reputation track “…Ready For It?” Grimes has recently been caught up in a class-action lawsuit against Elon Musk, who allegedly mislead investors in an August tweet where he said he planned to take his company Tesla private at $420 per share.

Hear BloodPop’s new “We Appreciate Power” remix below.