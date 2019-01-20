Michigan rock band and famed Led Zeppelin soundalikes Greta Van Fleet were the musical guests on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, where they performed the songs “You’re The One” and “Black Smoke Rising” from their recent album Anthem of the Peaceful Army and Black Smoke Rising EP, respectively. Led by Jake Kiszka on guitar, the band dove into “Black Smoke Rising,” with frontman Josh Kiszka’s wailing Robert Plant vocals dominating the mix. Things improved on the acoustic guitar-driven “You’re the One,” with the twin brothers leaning into attempted vocal harmonies.

The band was also mentioned on SNL’s “Weekend Update” segment, where Colin Jost jokingly compared the band to an upcoming lunar eclipse. “Sunday night will bring a Super Blood Wolf Moon, which is a rare lunar eclipse, and not, as I had assumed, the name of the band that just performed on our show,” he said.

The band’s latest album Anthem of the Peaceful Army was released in October following their TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in July. Last month, they were nominated for four Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance, and Best New Artist. Their SNL performance was announced earlier this month. Watch the band perform “You’re The One” and “Black Smoke Rising” below.