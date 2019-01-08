Girlpool – “What Chaos Is Imaginary”

Girlpool’s newest album, What Chaos Is Imaginary, is almost upon us. Today, Cleo Tucker and Harmony Tividad have released a new song to tide us over before the full project drops on February 1.“What Chaos Is Imaginary” is a slow-burning dream, carried by a spacious arrangement of organ, strings, and percussion. “Everything’s overrated,” sings Tividad. “I’m watching from too close / I’ll take one ticket to heaven / Dress up as the Holy Ghost.”

The newly released title track follows three previously released singles: “Hire,” “Lucy’s,” and “Where You Sink.” Girlpool’s last full-length album was 2017’s Powerplant — read our review of that record here, and find dates here for the band’s upcoming tour with Hatchie. Listen to “What Chaos Is Imaginary” below.