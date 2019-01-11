Gesaffelstein – “Lost In The Fire” (feat. The Weeknd)

Gessafelstein, the techno-DJ-turned-R&B-producer for acts like Kanye West, Lana Del Rey and A$AP Rocky, has released a new collaboration with The Weeknd titled “Lost in the Fire.” Teased earlier this week, the single follows two Gessafelstein-produced tracks on the Weeknd’s My Dear Melancholy EP, and arrived in conjunction with the latest episode of the Weekend’s Beats 1 radio show Memento Mori.

Credited as a Gesaffelstein production featuring the Weeknd, the track will allegedly appear on the producer’s upcoming album Hyperion on Columbia Records. In terms of Weeknd projects, the Canadian vocalist has been teasing something called Chapter VI since November of last year. Is it an album? A mixtape? No one’s quite sure what to expect, but the release might just be one of the 40 albums we’re excited about this year. In the meantime, hear “Lost in the Fire,” his latest collaboration with Gessafelstein, below.