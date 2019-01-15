Merge today announced its signing of D.C. post-punks Gauche and released “Conspiracy Theories,” a riotous standalone single from the group that rails against Texas tin hat Alex Jones. The band’s core consists of Jason Barnett, Downtown Boys’ Mary Jane Regalado, and Priests’ Daniele Yandel; they released their debut EP Get Away With Gauche back in 2015. A full-length is due “later this year,” Merge said in a press release that offers the following project description:

The song comes with a VHS-grade video that finds the band jamming on a porch and flipping birds in the rain. Gauche also unveiled a slate of tour dates, starting January 24 with a Brooklyn show presented by the similarly snarky leftist magazine The Baffler. The following eight gigs tape place in March and April. (Schedule below.) Priests’ latest project Nothing Feels Natural ranked among Spin’s 50 Best Albums of 2017; read our cover story on the group here. We loved Downtown Boys’ 2017 album Cost of Living, too.

Watch the “Conspiracy Theories” video below.

Gauche 2019 Tour Dates

Jan 24 Brooklyn, NY – Secret Project Robot

Mar 29 Philadelphia, PA – PhilaMOCA

Mar 30 Brooklyn, NY – Alphaville

Mar 31 Boston, MA – Dorchester Art Project

Apr 01 Burlington, VT – Monkey House

Apr 02 Montreal, QC – Bar le Ritz

Apr 03 Toronto, ON – Baby G

Apr 04 Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe

Apr 05 Washington, DC – Dwell