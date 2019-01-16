Marlon Sassy, the illustrator known professionally as Gangster Doodles, has announced a 27-track compilation album entitled Gangster Music Vol. 1, due March 2 via Irish label All City Records. The project features an impressive roster of rappers and producers, including mythic Los Angeles veteran Madlib, Montreal funkster Kaytranada, and incarcerated Harlem legend Max B. Today we receive the lead single, “Brain of the Ape,” a dusty string of snark from Detroit stalwart Quelle Chris.

Sassy, who flipped Tumblr famous Post-it Note drawings into a hardcover book featuring essays by Shia LaBeouf and artist Jeff Jank in 2017, describes the new album with a sense of wonder. “Every time a new track came in it was like running down the stairs on Christmas morning to open a present,” he said in a statement. The compilation will be released on cassette, compact disc, and pink-colored vinyl with original Gangster Doodles cover and in-sleeve art, plus a long-sleeve t-shirt for good measure. It’s available for pre-order on Bandcamp.

Quelle Chris, for his part, released Everything’s Fine, an excellent joint album with his partner Jean Grae, last March. Listen to his single “Brain of the Ape” below.