Documents published today by the Daily Mail offer yet more insight into how Billy McFarland, the doughy dunce behind Fyre Festival, convinced investors to sink money into his doomed scams. Previous reports, including this month’s documentaries from Hulu and Netflix, outlined McFarland’s various fraudulent claims about his financial well-being and that of Fyre Media, the private events company behind the festival, including his assertion that Fyre was making money by booking shows for Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Chance the Rapper. According to revenue projection sheets, McFarland also lied to investors about booking events for J. Cole, Future, Big Sean, A$AP Rocky, 2 Chainz, Rae Sremmurd, Jennifer Lopez, the Foo Fighters, and Selena Gomez, among others. McFarland claimed Fyre would pull in 10 percent of the income generated from these (nonexistent) shows, which in Drake’s case, he imagined would net a fantastical $81 million.

McFarland was sentenced in October to six years in federal prison for wire fraud and still faces several lawsuits filed by spurned festival attendees and investors. The Daily Mail’s documents attach a paper trail to the years-long cash-grab. They include the forged Scottrade statement showing $2.5 million in nonexistent Facebook shares that McFarland showed investors and tried using to secure bank loans. (His actual Facebook shares were worth less than $1500 at the time.) Also, the revenue sheet where McFarland claimed he owned a private island in the Bahamas worth $8 million. For all curious to explore the fake spreadsheets of this dolt, you can check out the docs yourself here.