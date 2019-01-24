Hear Frank Ocean Cover SZA in New Snippet

When it comes to new music from Frank Ocean, we’ll take what little we can get. Earlier this morning, Ocean used his Instagram story to share a snippet of a cover of SZA’s “The Weekend.” It’s brief, coming it at just 15 seconds, but it’s a predictably gorgeous take on SZA’s original version. Fingers crossed that it ends up as an official one-off single, in the vein of Ocean’s “Moon River” cover last year.

In his recent GQ cover story, Ocean provided some insight into how he chooses songs to cover:

Nowadays, I have to live with the song for a bit and I have to see if it’s worthwhile to interpret it first. To see what I can do with it, where I can insert my voice. In the past, I would just like a song and I wouldn’t think about it as seriously as when I do “Close to You” or “Moon River” or “At Your Best…” It’s much more deliberate than when I was just focused on the rap mixtape approach of taking a beat or flow, swapping the lyrics and performing it. The performance almost being the stream-of-consciousness, in-the-moment thing, whereas now I would much prefer having the song be with me for more time before I have to record it.

Hear the snippet of Ocean’s cover of “The Weekend” below.