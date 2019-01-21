Foals Announce 2 New Albums, Release “Exits”

English four-piece Foals have announced two new albums out later this year. Titled Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Parts 1 and 2, the albums follow their 2015 LP What Went Down, as well as a performance at Glastonbury in 2016. Accompanying the announcement is a new single called “Exits,” which finds the band returning to the synth-drenched, arena rock aspects of their 2013 album Holy Fire, with massive drums and spacious, room-shaking production.

Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost—Part 1 is out March 8 via Transgressive/Warner Bros. Records, with a second installment to arrive this fall. The first release will be followed by an extended world tour, bringing the band through North America and Europe with numerous festival dates this summer. Check out their new song “Exits” and catch the band on tour, with dates as listed below.

Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost—Part 1

01. Moonlight

02. Exits

03. White Onions

04. In Degrees

05. Syrups

06. On the Luna

07. Cafe D’Athens

08. Surf Pt.1

09. Sunday

10. I’m Done With The World (& It’s Done With Me)

Foals World Tour:

3/16 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Vive Latino 2019

3/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theater

3/19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

3/20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

3/22 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

3/23 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

3/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

3/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

3/30 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza 2019

3/31 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza 2019

4/2 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Sideshow @ Teatro La Cúpula

4/5 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza 2019

4/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

4/16 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

4/19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

4/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

4/22 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel

4/24 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

4/26 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

4/27 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

4/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

4/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

5/3-5/5 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival 2019

5/12 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

5/13 – Paris, France @ Bataclan

5/15 – Lausanne, Switzerland @ Les Docks

5/16 – Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

5/17 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

5/19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

5/20 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys

5/24 – Newcastle, England @ This Is Tomorrow 2019

6/5 – Hamburg, Germany @ Grosse Freiheit

6/6 – Aaarhus, Denmark @ Northside Festival

6/7-6/9 – Nürburg, Germany @ Rock Am Ring 2019

6/11 – Manchester, England @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

6/14 – Tunbridge Wells, England @ Bedgebury Pinetum

6/15 – Birmingham, England @ Digbeth Arena

6/18 – Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3 Galvanizers Yard

6/20 – Thetford, England @ Thetford Forest

6/21 – London, England @ Alexandra Palace

6/24-6/26 – Zagreb, Croatia @ Inmusic Festival

6/26 – Bournemouth, England @ International Centre

7/2 – Dublin, Ireland @ Trinity College

7/5 – Barcelona, Spain @ Festival Cruïlla 2019

7/5-7/7 – Ewijk, Netherlands @ Down The Rabbit Hole

7/26-7/28 – Benidorm, Spain @ Low Festival 2019

8/1-8/3 – Lustenau, Austria @ Szene Open Air