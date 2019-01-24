Florence + The Machine Debuts Two New Songs: Hear ‘Moderation’ and ‘Haunted House’

Florence + the Machine unveiled two new tracks titled “Moderation” and “Haunted House,” premiering via Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 today (Jan. 24).

The James Ford-produced track “Moderation” starts with a bang, a rousing intro preceding frontwoman Florence Welch’s incredulous query, “Do I look moderate to you?”

The more delicate “Haunted House” that follows was produced by Matthew Daniel Siskin (Gambles), and reveals Welch’s somber side, with a tender piano accompaning Welch’s lilting voice. She compares her heart to a haunted house before repeating the line “I’m not free at all” as the melody builds and echoes.

Check out “Moderation” and “Haunted House” below:

