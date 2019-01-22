Flight of the Conchords have announced a new live album, Live in London, due out March 8 on Sub Pop. The New Zealand musical comedy duo taped the album during the shows that resulted in their Live at the London Apollo HBO special, which aired in October of last year. Coming ten years after the premiere of their HBO series, the album features new songs the band debuted on their European run, Flight of the Conchords Sing Flight of the Conchords Tour, during the spring of 2018.

Available in 2xCDm, 3xLP and digital formats, the record will include “Father and Son,” which the band debuted ahead of their HBO special last year and released in December on record. It will also feature “Iain and Deanna,” which the band released a recording of today. You can pre-order Live in London at Sub Pop’s website now, and listen to “Iain and Deanna” below.