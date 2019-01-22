Dave Matthews Band have announced a string of new live dates for summer 2019. The band will be touring internationally until April 30, when they’ll return to the U.S. for the first of their new shows, in Pensacola, Florida. DMB’s tour will wrap on September 22 in Asbury Park, New Jersey at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival. Presale begins on January 24 on the band’s fan site, with tickets opening up to the public on February 22. Every ticket purchased can be redeemed for an unreleased live recording from DMB’s 2018 tour. Find the full list of dates for their upcoming tour below.

Dave Matthews Band North American Tour:

4/30 Pensacola, FL – Pensacola Bay Center

5/1 Jacksonville, FL – Veterans Memorial Arena

5/4 New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

5/7 Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

5/11 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

5/14 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Center

5/15 Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/17 The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/18 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

6/14 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

6/15 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

6/19 Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

6/21 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

6/22 Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

6/28 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

6/29 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/2 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

7/3 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/5 Elkhorn, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

7/6 Elkhorn, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

7/9 Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Center

7/10 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

7/12 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/13 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/17 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/19 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

7/20 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

7/23 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/24 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/26 West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

7/27 West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

8/23 Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/24 Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/27 West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

8/30 Quincy, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

8/31 Quincy, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

9/1 Quincy, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

9/4 Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

9/6 Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

9/7 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

9/13 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

9/22 Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now Festival