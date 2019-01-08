Cupcakke Confirmed Safe by Chicago Police After Posting Alarming Tweet

Cupcakke has been confirmed as safe by the Chicago Police Department after posting a disturbing tweet Monday night. “im about to commit suicide,” the Ephorize rapper, whose real name is Elizabeth Harris, wrote at about 8 p.m. Eastern, prompting police to conduct a wellness check, the BBC reports.

“Officers went out a few times to check on Elizabeth,” a Chicago Police Department representative told the news outlet. “Once they got in touch with her, they took her to hospital – not for her injuries – but for a mental evaluation.”

Elijah Daniel, a comedian who is friends with Harris, was one of many supporters who expressed support for Cupcakke. Daniel tweeted soon after her original statement that she had been hospitalized. “UPDATE: Police not able to give me anymore details other than Elizabeth is OKAY and at the hospital,” he wrote.

Harris has addressed mental health in her music and elsewhere in the past. “I try to be as positive as possible but I just want to say I’m at a very low & depressed point in my life,” she tweeted in August, as Pitchfork notes. “been feeling this way for a while so please understand if you never hear from me again … it’s nothing no one could of did to make my life better … it’s just me and my demons.”