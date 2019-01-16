Riding high off their debut tape Period and the momentum of appearing on Drake’s hit “In My Feelings,” South Florida rap duo City Girls released their first studio album Girl Code in November. “Twerk,” the most recent single from the project, now as a new video, directed by Sara LaCombe and co-starring the track’s featured artist Cardi B. In the clip, Yung Miami and Cardi B lead a party of energetic twerkers on a yacht while painted in animal stripes.

“Twerk” is one of the highlights from Girl Code. The “Choppa Style” sampling record is tailor made for parties and clubs, and the girls leave their own distinct mark on the very famous record it interpolates. As for Cardi B, she was recently announced as a performer for Bonnaroo and says she has plans to release another album this year. Watch the video for “Twerk” below.