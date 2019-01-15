Chance the Rapper’s Collaboration With R. Kelly Pulled From Streaming Platforms

Chance the Rapper’s 2015 R. Kelly collaboration “Somewhere in Paradise” has been quietly removed from Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal, TMZ reports. As Pitchfork pointed out, the song is still available on Chance’s SoundCloud page as well as Apple Music’s Connect, a service Apple plans to discontinue in the spring. Chance appeared in the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries via an interview clip with journalist Jamilah Lemieux. In that interview, he said “making a song with R. Kelly was a mistake.” Chance later apologized to “all of [Kelly’s] survivors for working with him and taking this long to speak out” in a statement shared on social media.

Chance also recently spoke out about accusations of sexual misconduct against friends and collaborators he has worked with in his native Chicago. “In the past 2 days I’ve heard too many stories of domestic abuse, sexual violence and rape perpetrated by ppl I called friends,” Chance tweeted last week. “I am ashamed of yall. These stories will be amplified and your victims will receive the justice they deserve.” Spin has reached out to Chance’s rep for comment and we’ll update if we hear back.