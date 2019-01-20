cardi-b-fires-back-at-tomi-lahren-over-border-wall

After her thoughts on the government shutdown went viral, Cardi B found herself in a war of words with conservative commentator Tomi Lahren on Twitter this weekend.

The Fox News personality tweeted, “Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys. #MAGA2020,” causing the rapper to respond with “Leave me alone I will dog walk you.”

“I’m sure you would,” Lahren replied. “Still doesn’t make your political rambling any less moronic.” That prompted Cardi B to call Lahren a “sheep,” writing, “You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much. You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP!”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez –who, like Cardi B, hails from the Bronx– chimed in to agree with her.

“Why do people think they can mess with Bronx women without getting roasted?” she tweeted. “They act as though our borough hasn’t been perfecting the clapback since the Sugarhill Gang.”

This article originally appeared on Billboard.