Broken Social Scene Announce New EP, Release “All I Want”

Last week, Broken Social Scene made an appearance on George Stroumboulopoulos’ The Strombo Show, where they performed two new songs: “Can’t Find My Heart,” and “1972.” Now, the band have announced a new EP, Let’s Try The After – Vol. 1, featuring the latter of those two new tracks along with four new ones. It’s out February 15 via Arts & Crafts. In a statement, Broken Social Scene frontman Kevin Drew said that “the point is to keep going. We have more to give. These songs have lived beside us and become our commencement party while continuing together. We hope you enjoy this EP for you and me.”

“All I Want,” the first single from the upcoming EP, is out now. The track marks the first new music from the band since 2017, when they released their fifth album Hug Of Thunder after a seven-year hiatus. Read our 2017 cover story on the band here.

Broken Social Scene has also announced four upcoming live shows, with two dates in Montreal and two in Los Angeles. See those dates, and check out the tracklist for Let’s Try The After – Vol. 1 below.

Let’s Try the After – Vol. 1

1. “The Sweet Sea”

2. “Remember Me Young”

3. “Boyfriends”

4. “1972”

5. “All I Want”

Broken Social Scene Tour Dates:

5/21 Montreal, Quebec – Corona Theatre

5/22 Montreal, Quebec – Corona Theatre

6/5 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

6/6 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre